Max Wilbert
6h

Unsurprisingly, this post led to the biggest drop in subscribers I've seen yet on this platform. However, the number of those who left was still small in comparison to those of you who have remained. I look forward to the dialogue on these topics.

Jeffrey Strahl
8h

I went to law school (UC Berkeley) in the early '70s after i left the engineering "profession" (just another form of white collar wage slavery) and thought i could translate my tech background and legal training into becoming an environmental law. I soon got politically (and culturally!) radicalized, and came to see that while environmental law projects can prevent outright disasters in some cases, they overall legitimate the entire system, providing the facade of "regulation" and mitigating the worst symptoms.

Meanwhile, the beast rages with little real control. In fact, this helps the monster smooth out its operations and gobble up the planet, making the small "islands" of ecological preserves increasingly unsustainable as the ecosystem collapses around them. Real change will not come due to new laws and regulations, but from social revolution, out of eliminating the global industrial capitalist system.

