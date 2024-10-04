Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Green Jobs or Greenwashing?
Unequal exchange, extractivism, and colonialism in the new energy economy
  
Max Wilbert
33

September 2024

Alternative Cultures Are Beautiful and Important. They're Also Not Enough.
"The conscious destruction of a competing ethic” and the need for organizing and direct action
  
Max Wilbert
46
The Science of Conquest
An article, a video, and a news roundup
  
Max Wilbert
13

August 2024

Introducing the New Biocentric Mentorship Program
Leadership in Environmental Activism
  
Max Wilbert
6
Nature is the Best Teacher
Reflections on 20 years as an outdoor educator
  
Max Wilbert
23
"One shouldn't differentiate between all that breathes"
Birds as our teachers
  
Max Wilbert
4

July 2024

A Quarter-Century Later, Battle of Seattle Protesters Proved Right
Lessons of the 1999 WTO protests
  
Max Wilbert
10
Campaign and Project Updates, and Recent Interviews
A selection of recent media appearances and podcast interviews, campaign updates, and some behind-the-scenes info for paid subscribers
  
Max Wilbert

June 2024

First-Responder Trauma: A New Framework for Activists
Effective movements to transform our world will emerge from cultures that integrate both resistance and healing.
  
Max Wilbert
48
120 Questions About Offshore Wind Energy
“Unknown and potentially catastrophic effects on the ecosystem"
  
Max Wilbert
10
Oregon is Facing Largest Energy Development Threat in Generations
The federal government is planning to build hundreds of Empire State Building sized wind turbines off our coast, with unknown risks to ocean life
  
Max Wilbert
16

May 2024

