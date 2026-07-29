AI, Surveillance, and State Repression

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance to empire. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

Earlier today I hosted a live stream with Justin McAffee of Collapse Curriculum. We took audience questions and especially focused on AI and the difference between “mass surveillance” and “mass spying.” We also discussed how to keep ourselves safer in this age of surveillance.

Then, we discussed how I’m losing my fucking mind in this culture that takes no action in the face of the largest polycrisis in human history.

This led to a discussion on the importance of action, courage, and risk-taking, and the difference between real resistance — which has real consequences — and resilience work, which is important, but which generally does not. I also shared the distinction between sustaining, shaping, and decisive action.

And, I encouraged people who live nearby to join me on Sunday, August 2nd, at a threatened old-growth forest near Eugene, OR.

Thank you Charlotte Del Signore, Jeanne Elbe, Karen RN, Brooke, Erin Q., and many others for tuning into my live video with Justin McAffee!

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content. I’m not on social media, so I rely on readers to share.

Share

Donate